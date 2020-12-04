World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest vaccine and is looking towards India: PM Modi at all party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the world was keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is looking towards India. “Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making Covid vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India,” Modi said during an all-party meet to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He added that the Centre was in talks with state governments over the price of the vaccine and the decision regarding it would be taken keeping public health as topmost priority.

“Teams of Central & State govts are working together for vaccine distribution. India has the expertise & capacity in vaccine distribution & fare better compared to other nations. We’ve a very big & experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it,” PM Modi told leaders of all political parties.

Amid the discussions of who would be provided vaccine first, Modi said that as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers and elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority.

He further urged all leaders to send their suggestions in writing adding that they would be considered seriously. This was the second all party meet called by the Prime Minister to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the outbreak.

Earlier, Modi visited three cities- Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune and reviewed the vaccine development work at the Zydus Biotech Park, Bharat Biotech facility and the Serum Institute of India (SII) respectively.