‘World knows its expansionist nature’: RSS chief slams China in Dusshera address

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday lashed out at China for encoaching India’s borders during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. In his annual address, Bhagwat said that the world knows China’s expansionist nature.

“China encroached on our borders amid the coronavirus pandemic. The world knows the expansionist nature of that country,” news agency PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

He also said that Indian forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China’s boisterous efforts to invade the country’s territories.

“The message sent by our leaders with a sense of self-respect and the indomitable ethical-patience of our citizens must compel China to reform its attitude but if push comes to shove we will not fall short of alertness, firmness and readiness,” he added.

Bhagwat further asserted that that securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and at international relations is the only way to neutralise the expansionist aspirations of China.

“We should speed up our pace in making our relations more friendly with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, our neighbours, who are also our friends and countries of similar nature to a large extent”

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May this year.

The RSS chief also spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act. “Citizenship (Amendment) Act not against any religious community, but some people misled our Muslim brothers claiming it was aimed at restricting their population,” he said.

The country is celebrating Dusshera, also known as Vijaydashmi, on Sunday. During the celebration, people burn effigies of Ravan to mark the win of Good over evil.

However this year the celebrations have been low-key due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed to curb the spread.

The RSS also celebrates Dusshera as one of its biggest events. This year the celebrations were held without with just 50 people in attendance due to the pandemic.