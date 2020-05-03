World Laughter Day 2020: From Byron to Bill Gates, world has always believed in power of a good laugh

Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine. — Lord Gordon Byron

In a world where everyone is caught in a rut to meet their goals and turn desires into reality, World Laughter Day comes as a reminder to take a break and ease the load.

From some of the greatest poets, writers that the world has ever seen to the 21st-century business tycoons and billionaires - the world, from time to time, has come around to recognise the power of laughter and has always recommended it as one of the cheapest drugs to most things that plague the mind.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, in one of his heartfelt blog entries, shared how his friendship with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet - spanning over 2 decades now - has been all about “ learning and laughter”.

Gates said that Warren has always helped do two things “that are impossible to overdo in one lifetime: learn more and laugh more”.

“I’m always impatient for the plane doors to open because I know Warren will be waiting with a new story or a joke and I’ll be learning and laughing with him all over again,” Gates wrote in a blog piece in 2016.

Breaking into a fit of laughter is one of the best and easiest ways to ease the stress temporarily and thus goes the popular saying, ‘laughter is the best medicine’.

The benefits of laughter are many. It automatically infuses a sense of connection among people, almost instantly. Laughing can bust stress, relieve tension and scientifically speaking, it is known to boost brain activity, alleviate pain, improve mood and activate the stress response.

Laughter is what comes to us naturally, instinctively. Nothing else is as pure and real as a good laugh, the easiest way to placate a troubled soul.

World Laughter Day was founded in the year 1998 by a Mumbai-based doctor, Madan Kataria, who was also the founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement. The day dedicated to laughter is celebrated every year on May 3.

Kataria was resolved to start a global laughter yoga movement based on the premise that facial expressions can affect human emotions.