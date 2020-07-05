World’s largest Covid Care facility with 10,000 beds inaugurated in Delhi

The inauguration of the world’s largest Covid Care facility was done by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Sunday. The facility is created on an emergent basis by the South Delhi District Administration with full support of the ministry of home affairs in record time of 10 days.

This the world’s largest Covid care facility which will function as an isolation centre for mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients. At least 10% of the beds have oxygen facility in case the patient develops severe breathlessness and requires tertiary hospital care.

Operationally, the SPCCCH has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. The referral tertiary care hospitals are Lok Nayank Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

ITBP will be running the first 2,000 beds at present with their 170 doctors/specialists and more than 700 nurses and paramedics.

This facility, having large number of beds, to the tune of 10,000 in one single campus, requires speed of management as well as analysis and operations that makes it imperative to explore extensive use of IT. Therefore, the e-Hospital software of NIC is being used to manage all medical operations, right from admission to treatment, investigation, progress, referral and discharge through software. The patients will be admitted from all over Delhi through respective District Surveillance Officers.

Most of the basic infrastructure such as beds, matresses, linens, etc. has been donated by various civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations. This facility has been created to provide a stress-free and mindful isolation to the patients. A recreational centre has been made available to the patients along with a library, board games, skipping ropes, etc. They will be provided 5 healthy meals a day along with immunity boosting chawanprash, juices, hot kadha etc.