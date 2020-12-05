World Soil Day 2020: Theme, significance and history

Every year December 5 is celebrated as World Soil Day to bring people’s focus and attention on the importance of healthy soil as well as stress on the importance of sustainable management of soil resources. (Reuters)

Every year December 5 is celebrated as World Soil Day to bring people’s focus and attention on the importance of healthy soil as well as stress on the importance of sustainable management of soil resources. In 2019, the day was celebrated in more than 100 countries through 560 events.

Here’s everything you need to know about World Soil day:

World Soil Day 2020

The theme of World Soil day 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) campaign, is “Keep soil alive, protect soil biodiversity”. By encouraging people around the world to engage in proactively improving soil health, the campaign aims to fight soil biodiversity loss. If the fertility of the soil is not ensured, it could threaten global food supplies and thereby food safety. Therefore, according to FAO, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, fighting soil biodiversity loss and encouraging governments, organisations, communities and individuals around the world.

History of World Soil Day

World Soil Day became an international day after the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended it in 2002. Under the leadership of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, FAO supported the formal establishment of World Soil Day. The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013. It even requested its official adoption at the 68th United Nations General Assembly. As a result, in December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.

The day also corresponds with the official birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who had officially sanctioned the event. In 2016, this day was officially recognised in memory and with respect for the monarch after he died in October 2016 working as the head of state for seven years.