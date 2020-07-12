Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / World witnessing how one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 is being fought in India: Amit Shah

World witnessing how one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 is being fought in India: Amit Shah

Speaking ahead of the mega tree plantation drive of the CAPFs at the CRPF Officers’ Training Academy in Kadarpur village, the Home Minister also lauded the contribution of security forces in the battle against Covid-19 in the country.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Gurugram Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of several public projects. (PTI file photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the whole world was appreciating India’s successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking ahead of the mega tree plantation drive of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Officers’ Training Academy in Kadarpur village here, the Home Minister also lauded the contribution of security forces in the battle against Covid-19 in the country.

“India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle Covid-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 has been fought here,” the Home Minister said.

“In India’s battle against Covid-19, all of our security forces are playing a huge role, nobody can deny it. Today, I salute these corona warriors. They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against Covid with help of people,” he added.



The Union Home Minister said that many jawans have given up their lives during the Covid-19 crisis phase and paid tributes to them.

“I have talked to families of those jawans and today once again I thank them, your sacrifice will not go waste. Whenever the history of the human race’s fight against Covid-19 is written, the contribution of India’s security forces will be mentioned in golden ink,” he said.

He also hailed the plantation drive and said that trees planted today should be taken care of by the jawans till they reach maturity, he added the trees chosen for plantation today consisted mostly those which had a long life and would help the generations to come.

Together the CAPFs have targeted to plant around 10 lakh tree saplings across the country today. Heads of all the CAPFs or their representatives were present in the event held at Gurugram.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi: IMD predicts light to moderate rains over next few hours
Jul 12, 2020 11:56 IST
‘It’s either in our out’: Sachin urges ICC to change ‘umpire’s call’ rule
Jul 12, 2020 11:56 IST
UFC Fight Island: In a night of great fights, Usman vs Masvidal disappoints
Jul 12, 2020 11:50 IST
Mumbai Police posts witty yet informative ‘when you accidentally type’ meme
Jul 12, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.