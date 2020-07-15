Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to address digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day

PM Modi to address digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day

World Youth Skills Day is an event recognised by the United Nations and is celebrated on July 15 every year. It was designated by the General Assembly in 2014.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The conclave, which will be addressed by PM Modi, has been organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a digital conclave on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD). His address will begin at 11 am.

This day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. The conclave has been organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

WYSD is an event recognised by the United Nations and is celebrated on July 15 every year. It was designated by the General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.

While passing a resolution, the UNGA had expressed concern at the high number of unemployed youth, the majority of whom live in developing countries. It recognised that fostering the acquisition of skills by youth would enhance



their ability to make informed choices with regard to life and work and empower them to gain access to changing labour markets.

The UNGA noted that the member states have an important role in meeting the needs and aspirations of youth, particularly in developing countries, and invited all the UN members to commemorate World Youth Skills Day in an appropriate manner.

This year’s event is focussed on the importance of developing skilled youth.

Highlighting the impact of Covid-19, the UN said that it has led to the worldwide closure of training institutions, threatening the continuity of skills development. It also said that nearly 70% of the world’s youth are affected by school closures.

The global body thus said that it become more important to impart relevant skills to the youth which can help them in the long run and successfully manage evolving challenges.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prada headlines Milan’s first Digital Fashion Week
Jul 15, 2020 09:36 IST
I’m not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot
Jul 15, 2020 09:43 IST
Hospital staffer admits to murdering 7 patients with insulin in US
Jul 15, 2020 09:30 IST
Alia Bhatt posts a candid pic: ‘My calm in every storm’
Jul 15, 2020 09:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.