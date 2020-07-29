Worms in food, complain doctors on Covid-19 duty at Uttar Pradesh hospital

The doctors have also raised complaints against the poor lodging arrangements for them. (Photo: Sourced)

Doctors, healthcare workers on Covid-19 duty at a Lucknow hospital have complained about the worms found in their food packets. They have also raised complaints against the poor lodging arrangements for them.

“Complaining about worms in food has been done several times both by resident doctors and the non-clinical staff. Sometimes not even fan works in the place given to resident doctors to rest after working hours,” said Dr Neeraj Mishra, president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the Resident Doctors’ Welfare Association (RDWA).

The pictures of worms in food at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) were also shared on social media by doctors. The body of resident doctors has written to the vice chancellor of the KGMU demanding better facilities for doctors on Covid-19 duty.

A cleaning staff deployed in the emergency medicine wing of the KGMU, who is staying in the Rain Basera quarantine centre, got an insect in his food packet.

A letter was written to the in charge of the quarantine centre.

“I was surprised to see a worm in the food served to me. I wish to bring this to your notice,” Jangi Lal wrote to the in charge of the quarantine centre.

President of nurses association, KGMU, Yadunandini Singh said, “Insects in food packets show carelessness and also pose a threat to the health of staff who after eating it may suffer illness. Our association will meet the vice chancellor and demand good food for the staff as they are not going home while on Covid-19 duty.”

In Basti district, doctors shared pictures of poor quality food being served to them. The staff circulated photographs of the food served on social media. “Food is significant. As patients stay in hospital and depend upon food for proper nutrition so are doctors staying in hospitals for 14-day Covid-19 duty. Poor quality food means poor health,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary provincial medical services association (PMSA) the body of government doctors.