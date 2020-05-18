Sections
Home / India News / Yashwant Sinha claims ‘arrest’ by Delhi police over protest for migrants

Yashwant Sinha claims ‘arrest’ by Delhi police over protest for migrants

Yashwant Sinha sat on a dharna at Rajghat this morning to demand the deployment of armed forces and para military forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity.

Updated: May 18, 2020 21:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yashwant Sinha sitting at a dharna at Rajghat in Delhi. (HT photo)

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday claimed that he was “arrested” by the Delhi police for protesting to send migrant workers home safely. Sinha said Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh too was arrested along with him.

“We have just been arrested by the Delhi Police,” tweeted Sinha this evening.

 

The former finance minister sat on a dharna at Rajghat this morning to demand the deployment of armed forces and para military forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity.



He was protesting against the treatment meted out to the migrants with police beating them up and they being left on their own to die on the road.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kumble’s ICC panel says no saliva, sweat okay to shine ball
May 18, 2020 21:48 IST
No new case in Panchkula for three days, only two active cases
May 18, 2020 21:43 IST
J&K admn notifies domicile rules for jobs, other privileges
May 18, 2020 21:43 IST
One-month-old girl from Kalyan tests positive
May 18, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.