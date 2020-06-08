Sections
Home / India News / Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided at least five premises linked to global tour and travel company Cox and Kings in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:05 IST

By Pratik Salunke,

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided at least five premises linked to global tour and travel company Cox and Kings in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering probe.

Cox and Kings is one of the top borrowers of the bank, with an exposure of about Rs 2,267 crore. It is the second borrower to be searched by the agency after DHFL.

A senior ED officer confirmed the development and said searches being underway. The agency had summoned Peter Kerkar, promoter of Cox and Kings, in March.

ED, in a recently filed charge-sheet, had quoted former Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill as saying that he analysed the asset portfolio of the bank and found it had assumed very large exposures (relative to its net worth) to many entities that were facing significant stress and liquidity.



It also said that for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the bank disclosed a credit watch list with names of clients vulnerable to short-term slippages. The notable cases where large non-performing assets arose included ADAG group, Dewan Housing Finance, Essel Group, Cox and Kings, Omkar Group, Radius Developer, Sahana Developers and Avanta group.

The agency recently filed a charge-sheet in connection with the Yes Bank fraud against the bank’s former chief operating officer and managing director, Rana Kapoor, his Bindu, and daughters Rakhee, Roshni and Radha in a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.

ED officials said the charge-sheet also named entities allegedly associated with them – Morgan Credits, RAB Enterprises (India) Private Limited and Yes Capital India Private Limited.

The agency, which probes financial crimes, conducted searches under provisions of PMLA last Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai
Jun 08, 2020 14:05 IST
Implications of false-negative Covid-19 tests evaluated
Jun 08, 2020 14:08 IST
Rajasthan looks to engage firm to improve livelihood of farmers in agriculture and irrigation sector
Jun 08, 2020 14:00 IST
Asian Paints assures a safe and great painting service to its customers in its new ad film
Jun 08, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.