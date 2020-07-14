Sections
Home / India News / YES Bank fraud: PMLA court denies bail to Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

YES Bank fraud: PMLA court denies bail to Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Mumbai: A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Tuesday rejected bail pleas of Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the promoters of Dewan...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:32 IST

By Charul Shah,

Mumbai: A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Tuesday rejected bail pleas of Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), arrested for their involvement in the YES Bank fraud case.

The Wadhawans had sought the bail on Monday stating that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to file a prosecution complaint or charge sheet within the stipulated 60-day timeframe.

However, ED, which had arrested the Wadhawans on May 14, filed a prosecution complaint on Monday evening.

The court rejected the Wadhawans’ contention for bail on Tuesday, but will again hear the merits of the plea on Thursday (July 16).



ED had initiated proceedings against the Wadhawans based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier in March, CBI had registered two cases against Rana Kapoor, YES Bank’s co-founder, former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

A first information report (FIR) filed on March 7 had alleged that the bankrupt YES Bank had invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) between April and June 2018.

In lieu, Kapoor was allegedly paid “kickbacks” to the tune of Rs 600 crore by DHFL promoter, Kapil Wadhawan.

DHFL had sanctioned a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAB Enterprises in which Kapoor’s wife Bindu is a director and 100% shareholder, the CBI had stated in its FIR.

Kapoor’s three daughters -- Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor, and Radha Kapoor -- are also 100% shareholders in DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

ED’s second charge sheet, filed on Monday, had named Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and the firms that they had allegedly floated to indulge in money laundering.

The charge sheet also names Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Rekha Kapoor, and chartered accountant Dularesh K Jain & Associates.

The second charge sheet was filed after ED examined a host of witnesses including YES Bank and DHFL employees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In government schools, focus on quality
Jul 14, 2020 18:45 IST
2 booked for threatening cops, snatching motorcycle from delivery boy in Mohali
Jul 14, 2020 18:46 IST
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Jul 14, 2020 18:45 IST
State sports ministers brief Rijiju on roadmap for post COVID-19 resumption
Jul 14, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.