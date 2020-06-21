Sections
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address is the highlight of the International Day of Yoga which is being observed on electronic and digital platforms this year.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 07:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, HIndustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the sixth International Yoga Day on Sunday. (ANI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the sixth International Yoga Day where he said this is the day of unity as yoga binds everyone together. “It is a day of universal brotherhood.”

“The theme of International Day of Yoga this year is ‘Yoga at home, Yoga with family’. Today, we will stay away from all social gatherings and do yoga with our family. When family members come together in practicing the yoga, it spreads energy in the entire house,” said PM Modi.

“The world is taking the need to practice yoga more seriously in the wake of Covid-19. Yoga has many asanas to boost our immunity. These asanas strengthens our muscles and metabolism. Coronavirus attacks our respiratory system, and pranayam (breathing exercise) is the best exercise to keep ourselves safe,” the Prime Minister said, urging people to include pranayam in their daily routine.

He also said that yoga teaches us never to give up and lead a balanced life.



“Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It does not discriminate, goes beyond colour, race, faith and nations. Anyone can embrace yoga - all you need is some time and space,” PM Modi said.

He eneded the address with Sankrit verse: Lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu (may all beings be happy and free).

For the first time since June 21, 2015, Yoga Day is being celebrated digitally. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.

PM Modi had urged people, in a video message on Thursday, to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

