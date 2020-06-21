Sections
Home / India News / Yoga is about doing our duties well: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

Yoga is about doing our duties well: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day, recited shlokas from the Gita to talk about what yoga means.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about karma yoga, saying if we do our jobs with discipline and carry our responsibilities well, even that is yoga. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said yoga not only gives us the physical strength but also the mental balance and emotional stability to “confidently negotiate the challenges before us”.

The Prime Minister, in his address to the nation on the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day, recited shlokas from the Gita to talk about what yoga means.

“Friends, if we can fine-tune our codes of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen,” the PM said.

He also talked about karma yoga, saying if we do our jobs with discipline and carry our responsibilities well, even that is yoga.



“In the Gita, Lord Krishna while explaining yoga has said: ‘Yoga: Karmasu Kaushalam’ which means that the efficiency in action is yoga. This mantra always teaches that if we practice yoga, we can make ourselves better in our lives,” he said.

“There is a saying here that yuktāhāravihārasya yuktaceṣṭasya karmasu, yuktasvapnāvabodhasya yogo bhavati duḥkhahā. It means eating the right food, exercising in the right way, following right habits of sleeping and waking up, and doing our work and our duties correctly is yoga,” he added.

Karma yoga helps us find a solution to all our pains and problems, he said.

“The meaning of yoga is samtvam yoga uchayate. That is remaining steadfast in every situation: adversity and hostility, success and failure, happiness and crisis is yoga,” PM Modi said.

This is the first time since June 21, 2015, the International Yoga Day is being observed digitally amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

PM Modi had urged people, in a video message on Thursday, to observe the day from their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Domestic pharma giants to manufacture, sell anti-viral Remdesivir drug
Jun 21, 2020 09:11 IST
From President Kovind to CM Kejriwal: How leaders, politicians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
Jun 21, 2020 09:10 IST
International Yoga Day: Here are some animals doing yoga like complete pros
Jun 21, 2020 09:02 IST
Sanjana Sanghi says pain of losing Sushant Singh Rajput has not lessened
Jun 21, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.