Yogi Adityanath credits PM Narendra Modi for UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state’s ‘deft’ handling of the Covid-19 crisis while presenting an account of measures taken by India’s most populous state to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Yogi also recalled the work done by his government under guidance from the centre to improve the health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

Noting that his government had managed to double the number of government hospitals in the state in the last three years, he said the credit for these achievements by the state should go solely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There were only 12 government hospitals in the state since 1947 but the current UP government since 2016 has started or is in the process of starting 30 new medical colleges, there are two functional AIIMS in UP right now in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli, PM Modi had laid the foundation for these and taken active interest in the execution of the projects,” the CM said.

He added that PM Modi monitors every project which is being carried out in the state which helps the state immensely in its execution.

He also credited the centre for providing 250 advance life support ambulances to cover all districts in the state. Each of the big districts have four life support ambulances and the relatively smaller districts have three each.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking to Shashi Shekhar, chief editor of Hindi daily Hindustan in an exclusive conversation on the occasion of his birthday on Friday.

Yogi said that the Central government has given its full cooperation to the UP government during the current challenge presented by coronavirus pandemic which made it possible for the government to scale up its health infrastructure.

“We had no testing facility for coronavirus in the state and there were no wards in UP for specific treatment of the virus, but today we have 32 labs in both private and public sector hospitals. We are currently testing 12,000 people every day and aim to increase testing to 20,000 by the end of June,” the CM said.

Highlighting the capabilities developed in the state, he said that the government hospitals had not turned away a single Covid patient.

“We have not turned away any coronavirus positive cases to other places or allowed them to stay in home quarantine. Every positive patient has been put in a government facility and the expenditure has been taken care of by the government,” Adityanath said.

He added that the state now had 25 hospitals with level 3 facilities with ventilators and ICUs.

“Uttar Pradesh currently has 1,01,236 Covid beds which is an achievement,” he noted.