Yogi Adityanath govt paying for misdeeds of previous government: Patel

Patel said she doesn’t like spending time within the four walls of Raj Bhawan as a governor and therefore takes up tours to meet farmers, teachers, students and others. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has been visiting districts in the state and presiding over meetings to take stock of implementation of various development projects. Patel, even though she does not hold any Janata Darbars like many of her predecessors, is often called a proactive governor. Umesh Raghuvanshi spoke to her about her role and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Q. Do you hold Janata Darbar?

A. We don’t need to hold a Janata Darbar. If anyone comes to the Raj Bhawan with any problem, we convey the same to the minister of the respective department. There should be no direct intervention from the Raj Bhawan.

Q. Are you working as a proactive governor?

A. I am doing my duty as a governor. I don’t like the governor spending time within the four walls of Raj Bhawan. This is why I go on tours, meet farmers, teachers and others and visit schools. I convey the problems that are brought to my notice.

Q. What about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh?

A. There has been a considerable improvement in the situation on the law and order front and there is a need for even further improvement. I understand many incidents of crime take place because of the complicity of some officers. There are officers who remain alert, and if officers are not hand in gloves with the criminals, they can bring about lots of change. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is very alert about such incidents. The houses/buildings (of Mafia/criminals) constructed illegally have been demolished recently.

Q. You have worked as chief minister of Gujarat. How do you find Uttar Pradesh?

A. There is a difference in work culture. A desired level of activeness on the part of officers is missing. The officers should be a bit more active. There should be expeditious disposal of files. The officers should feel that files shouldn’t remain pending with them for more than two to three days. But this keeps on happening since they don’t decide issues in three days. I feel bureaucracy is a bit lax in UP vis-a-vis Gujarat. UP’s officers need to expedite decision making.

Q. What about implementing the e-office?

A. UP is a big state. They (administration) are implementing e-governance. This should show results. Work may take time, but there will be results.

Q. Your take on ordinances to make laws like the one enacted to check ‘love jihad’

A. Yes, the state legislature has not been able to meet due to Covid-19. Under such circumstances the governor gives nod to the ordinances in public interest.

Q. What about your visits to Varanasi?

A. I am associated with a project on ‘anganwadis’ in Varanasi. This may be a model project. The ‘anganwadis’ are being repaired and painted; toys and tricycles are being distributed there. I am involved as I have been asked to. Now, people are coming forward to contribute. In Lucknow, 26 engineering colleges have come forward. Each of them is going to help five ‘anganwadis’.

Q. What changes have you brought about in Raj Bhawan?

A. I have done many new things in Raj Bhawan. The women from families of Raj Bhawan employees are being given training in chikankari. We carried out a large plantation drive. We have set up two ‘chandan vatikas’. We have also set up a lotus pond and a zoo. Children are visiting Raj Bhawan. We are saving 25% on power bills. We also took out old crockery and sent them to Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya. We have cleared old files that have been unnecessarily stored for years.

Q. What challenges do you face in the education sector?

A. Yes, we do have a lot of challenges in reforming the education sector. Often small issues cause problems to students and their parents. I have tried to set the things right in this sector. People want jobs and the recruitment process should not have any flaws as this adversely affects the image of universities. We have asked for recording of all the interviews. We can revisit recordings to know about the candidate’s performance and the marks given. The governments in the past did not pay any attention to the issue of recruitment. A large number of cases are pending in courts and the government cannot make related appointments.

Q. Why?

A. This government is paying for the misdeeds of the previous government. The state government had to recruit 67,000 teachers. The Allahabad high court recently gave nod for recruitment of 32,000 teachers. The cases with regard to remaining posts will go on. How will academic work be carried out if we don’t get teachers?

Q. How about the impact of Covid-19?

A. Yes, academic classes did not take place due to Covid-19. Those from rural backgrounds are facing problems. A way forward is being worked out. Now work on starting the classes has begun. An improvement has been noticed in the number of students attending the classes.

Q. What about political vice chancellors?

A. I have stopped political appointments. There is no political interference in appointments. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers don’t interfere with appointments and this has been left to me. This is done with the help of a search committee.