Yogi Adityanath inaugurates projects worth Rs 204 cr under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates projects worth Rs 204 cr under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

The Chief Minister said that a revolutionary change was seen in the connectivity of villages under PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 15:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually inaugurated various projects worth Rs 204 crores under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana on Sunday.

“I’m happy about works done to push forward rural economy by constructing roads in villages by Union Ministry of Rural Development,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with district panchayat presidents and addressed their issues.

“In 45 districts, women district panchayat presidents are working towards development. PM Gram Sadak Yojana has completed several phases and most of the villages have been connected via this scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that a revolutionary change was seen in the connectivity of villages under PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

“Through a common service centre and village secretariat in each village, not only public grievances can be addressed but banking, electricity and other facilities can also be provided there,” the Chief Minister said.

