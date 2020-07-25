Yogi Adityanath vows to make Ayodhya pride of the world, reviews readiness for August 5 ceremony

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Lord Ram and Hanuman in Ayodhya on Saturday during his trip to the temple town to review preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple. He also held a meeting with the members of the Ram Temple trust overseeing the preparations for the event marking the beginning of construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

With the mega event shifting focus on Ayodhya, Adityanath said the city will soon become the pride of India and the world.

“Prime Minister will be visiting Ayodhya. We’ll make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world. Cleanliness should be the first condition. There is an opportunity for Ayodhya to prove through self-discipline its capability and be the way the world expects to see it,” Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

CM Yogi first paid obeisance to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, and then proceeded to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi, not far from there, according to a news agency report.

The chief minister’s visit is primarily meant to take stock of preparations for the August 5 Bhoomi Poojan, which is expected to be attended by around 200 invitees including chief minister of states, prominent figures of the Ram Temple movement, RSS chief, top central leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

The time for the foundation stone laying ceremony has been set at 12.15pm. The construction of Ram temple will formally begin after the ceremony. While the carving of several pillars, stones and statues has been going on for some time at the temple workshop inside the premises, it will gain pace after the ceremony.

Adityanath confirmed that the ‘bhoomi poojan’ event is to be celebrated on the lines of Diwali festival with all temples and residences across the country lighting up diyas and candles to signify the return of Lord Rama to his home in Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile as per Ramayana.

“We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be ‘deepotsava’ in all houses and temples on the nights of 4th and 5th August. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Senior VHP functionary and secretary-general Milind Parande, too, offered a glimpse of the spectacle being planned for the occasion.

“Whole of Ayodhya including temples and houses will be decorated with flowers and diyas and lights. This is a historical event in the lives of all Hindus. The temple construction is beginning after a long battle. There would be the lighting of diyas at every household. Had it been at a time of Covid-19 spread lakhs and crores of people would be participating in this grand event,” Parande told news agency ANI. Preparations have been made to live telecast the day’s proceedings.

The organizers had said that they will ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the event.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. The Prime Minister had on February 5 announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.