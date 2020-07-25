Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram Temple bhoomi pujan preparations in Ayodhya, inspects sanctum sanctorum

UP CM is offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya days ahead of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony (Sourced Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi on his maiden visit to Ayodhya on August 5.

After reaching Ayodhya, the chief minister went to Ram Janmabhoomi where he paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift Ram Mandir.

Members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, district magistrate of Ayodhya Anuj Jha and other officials were also present.

According to members of the Trust, Adityanath inspected the sanctum sanctorum at the Ram Janmabhoomi where PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, apprised the CM about preparations being made at Ram Janmabhoomi for bhumi pujan.

Later, the CM reviewed progress of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. PM Modi is also expected to announce several new projects for Ayodhya after bhoomi pujan.

For PM Modi’s visit, Ayodhya will be decked up. The lane leading to Ram Janmabhoomi and its adjoining areas will be decorated.

It may be pointed out that pre-construction activity of Ram Mandir began at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on May 11 after the Centre allowed construction work across the country.

Now, this work is over and construction of Ram Mandir will start after PM Modi lays the foundation stone on August 5.