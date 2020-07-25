Sections
Home / India News / Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram Temple bhoomi pujan preparations in Ayodhya, inspects sanctum sanctorum

Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram Temple bhoomi pujan preparations in Ayodhya, inspects sanctum sanctorum

Around 200 people including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, LK Advani and chief ministers of states are likely to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:42 IST

By Pawan Dixit | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UP CM is offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple in Ayodhya days ahead of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony (Sourced Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi on his maiden visit to Ayodhya on August 5.

After reaching Ayodhya, the chief minister went to Ram Janmabhoomi where he paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift Ram Mandir.

Members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, district magistrate of Ayodhya Anuj Jha and other officials were also present.



Also Read: VHP plans Diwali-like celebrations for mega Ram temple event in Ayodhya

According to members of the Trust, Adityanath inspected the sanctum sanctorum at the Ram Janmabhoomi where PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, apprised the CM about preparations being made at Ram Janmabhoomi for bhumi pujan.

Later, the CM reviewed progress of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. PM Modi is also expected to announce several new projects for Ayodhya after bhoomi pujan.

For PM Modi’s visit, Ayodhya will be decked up. The lane leading to Ram Janmabhoomi and its adjoining areas will be decorated.

It may be pointed out that pre-construction activity of Ram Mandir began at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on May 11 after the Centre allowed construction work across the country.

Now, this work is over and construction of Ram Mandir will start after PM Modi lays the foundation stone on August 5.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Board class 12 students to study abrogation of Article 370 in J-K
Jul 25, 2020 17:27 IST
RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report
Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today
Jul 25, 2020 17:25 IST
Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre
Jul 25, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.