Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Yogi Adityanath to head UP commission to safeguard workers jobs, rights

Yogi Adityanath to head UP commission to safeguard workers jobs, rights

The workers commission aims to provide sustainable employment to workers including the migrant workforce that returned to the state in the last 2 months.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has aggressively led the process of setting up of a commission for workers in the state. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of a commission to safeguard the interests of workers amid the huge migrant exodus to the state after clamping of nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak in March this year, according to a PTI report.

The proposal to set up the commission towards the end of May had generated political heat following Yogi Adityanath’s suggestion that the migrant labourers from the state were ill-treated in other states, which, he said may have to procure permission from UP to hire native workers in future. This had led to a sharp reaction from Maharashtra NavNirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who said Maharashtra, too, in that case should place restrictions on entry of workers from UP.

Yogi Adityanath government had instructed officials to thrash out the contours of the commission on a war footing to ensure that the huge migrant workforce could be provided employment in the state and their interests safeguarded with an effective regulatory framework.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



The commission has been named UP Kamgar Shramik Sewayojan Avam Rozgar Ayog and it will be headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as its chairman and will also include two vice-chairpersons, state minister Siddhartnath Singh was quoted as saying by the agency.



Close to 30 lakh migrant labourers have returned to UP after losing livelihoods during the lockdown. The state government is also busy carrying out an exercise for their skill mapping. An official spokesman had recently said that the skill suggested that the largest number of migrant workers have come from the real estate development sector.

On June 5, Yogi Adityanath had said that around 42 lakh people were already absorbed in the state through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and others were getting enlisted for several construction projects that have resumed in the state.

Also Read: As migrants’ return slows down, Covid-19 cases decline in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and MP

“A comprehensive project has been prepared by the state. Skill mapping of all migrants is being done including other youth and unemployed workforce. We are working together with industries, businesses to provide them jobs. Additionally, there is a bid to increase employment in other sectors like agriculture.” Adityanath said while speaking exclusively to Shashi Shekhar, the chief editor of Hindi daily Hindustan.

He added that his government was committed to providing good healthcare and means of sustenance to all migrant workers apart from providing them with appropriate jobs.

He added that the new commission will bring ministers, worker representatives and industry people on one platform with one common goal. He said the government was looking at the MSME sector and the allied agriculture sector as major potential employment providers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher
Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST
Congress an ‘old squeaking charpoy’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Jun 16, 2020 16:32 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 17 paise down at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 16, 2020 16:28 IST
ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.