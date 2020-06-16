Yogi Adityanath to head UP commission to safeguard workers jobs, rights

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has aggressively led the process of setting up of a commission for workers in the state. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of a commission to safeguard the interests of workers amid the huge migrant exodus to the state after clamping of nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak in March this year, according to a PTI report.

The proposal to set up the commission towards the end of May had generated political heat following Yogi Adityanath’s suggestion that the migrant labourers from the state were ill-treated in other states, which, he said may have to procure permission from UP to hire native workers in future. This had led to a sharp reaction from Maharashtra NavNirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who said Maharashtra, too, in that case should place restrictions on entry of workers from UP.

Yogi Adityanath government had instructed officials to thrash out the contours of the commission on a war footing to ensure that the huge migrant workforce could be provided employment in the state and their interests safeguarded with an effective regulatory framework.

The commission has been named UP Kamgar Shramik Sewayojan Avam Rozgar Ayog and it will be headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as its chairman and will also include two vice-chairpersons, state minister Siddhartnath Singh was quoted as saying by the agency.

Close to 30 lakh migrant labourers have returned to UP after losing livelihoods during the lockdown. The state government is also busy carrying out an exercise for their skill mapping. An official spokesman had recently said that the skill suggested that the largest number of migrant workers have come from the real estate development sector.

On June 5, Yogi Adityanath had said that around 42 lakh people were already absorbed in the state through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and others were getting enlisted for several construction projects that have resumed in the state.

“A comprehensive project has been prepared by the state. Skill mapping of all migrants is being done including other youth and unemployed workforce. We are working together with industries, businesses to provide them jobs. Additionally, there is a bid to increase employment in other sectors like agriculture.” Adityanath said while speaking exclusively to Shashi Shekhar, the chief editor of Hindi daily Hindustan.

He added that his government was committed to providing good healthcare and means of sustenance to all migrant workers apart from providing them with appropriate jobs.

He added that the new commission will bring ministers, worker representatives and industry people on one platform with one common goal. He said the government was looking at the MSME sector and the allied agriculture sector as major potential employment providers.