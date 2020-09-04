Yogi Adityanath wants global publicity campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said all development works in the temple town of Ayodhya must be executed while keeping its ancient culture intact. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed state government officials to chalk out an elaborate plan for a worldwide and world-class publicity campaign for the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Ram temple would open new vistas of tourism in the near future, he said while addressing one of the two meetings held through video-conference to review the ongoing projects in the temple town and the Ayodhya division in eastern UP.

He said at the other video-conference that the shrine would give Ayodhya a new identity. The need of the hour is to develop Ayodhya as a “solar city” in a bid to conserve the environment.

“Ayodhya is known worldwide as Lord Ram’s birthplace and has an immense mythological significance. All development works in the town must be executed while keeping its ancient culture intact. Ayodhya, once developed, will also spur development of the other districts in the eastern UP region,” he said.

“All ghats of Ayodhya should be conserved and beautified. A riverfront, stretching from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat, must be developed. The upcoming multi-level parking project should tap its commercial potential. The work on underground power cables also needs to be expedited,” he added.

The CM laid stress on seamless movement of tourists and pilgrims in the ancient temple town. “Make two bus stations in Ayodhya, and develop the ‘Panchkosi’, ‘Chaudahkosi’, and ‘Chaurasikosi’ parikramas (circumambulations) around Ayodhya in a bid to decongest them. Widen all roads in Ayodhya on a priority basis. The Ram-Janaki path must be built as a world class facility,” he told the officers, who attended the video-conference.

His call to action included opening more hotels in Ayodhya, as tourists and pilgrims’ footfall are set to rise in the temple town in the near future.

“An increased footfall of tourists and pilgrims will lead to employment opportunities for local people,” Yogi said.

The facilities at dharmshalas and restrooms must also be upgraded, he added.

“The temple town should have a proper drainage system. Speed up the airport construction project in Ayodhya,” the CM directed to the officials concerned.

Later in the day, Yogi chaired the Ayodhya divisional officers’ meeting on development works and ordered them to finish all the projects within the stipulated deadline.

“Missing deadlines will lead to cost escalation,” he pointed out, as he reviewed projects worth over Rs 50 crore.

“The projects won’t suffer due to want of funds,” he announced and warned the officials that there should be no compromise on the quality of the construction.

He directed the officials to expedite construction of community toilets and gram panchayat buildings. He also asked them to digitalise all the secretariats in villages.

The CM praised the officials in the Ayodhya division for their commendable performance regarding the payment of sugarcane dues to farmers and satisfactory power distribution.

He lauded the reclamation of rivers through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

The officials were also directed to rejuvenate ponds in the Ayodhya division under the Atal Bhoojal Yojana.