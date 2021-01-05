Yogi Adityanath warns action under National Security Act in crematorium case

A day after 25 people were killed in the crematorium roof collapse in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said such incidents were the result of poor monitoring of civil projects on the part of supervising officers and warned that the guilty would be punished under the National Security Act (NSA).

CM Yogi said during the divisional review meetings held in September last year, he had directed the officers to check the quality of projects above Rs 50 lakh. A task force was constituted in all the districts comprising the officers of all the departments to monitor the quality of the projects in the districts, he said.

In a review meeting held at his official residence on Monday, the chief minister asked the officers what the task force was doing in Ghaziabad where such an incident happened. He also pulled up the divisional commissioner, Meerut, and DM of Ghaziabad for their failure to check the quality of the construction work.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated in future. Strict action will be taken against the guilty under National Security Act and seizure of property,” he said.

The CM directed the divisional commissioner, Meerut and ADG, Meerut, to probe the incident and submit a report. On the basis of the report, the accountability of senior divisional and district officials will be fixed, he said.

The district officers have been directed to conduct relief operations and submit a report on the incident. The state government will provide all possible help to the victims, the CM added.

A state government spokesperson said those arrested include executive officer of the municipality Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandrapal and supervisor Ashish. Contractor Ajay Tyagi, who was absconding, was arrested late last evening.