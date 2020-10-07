Yogi alleges opposition propaganda against UP govt, gives cadres a task

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked party workers to take his government’s achievements to people. (HT Photo/File)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a ‘visionless’ opposition was engaged in ‘propaganda’ in the state and urged party cadres to expose them.

Addressing a virtual meeting of party men in Ghatampur assembly constituency, where bypolls are due on November 3, Yogi continued to target the opposition and asked the cadres to expose the conspiracies against his government. Yogi had earlier accused the opposition of attempting to trigger caste and communal riots in the state.

He also tasked the cadres to market the government’s achievements.

“It’s clear that the opposition can go to any extent for propaganda and the recent incidents are proof of this,” the chief minister said even though he didn’t name the incidents.

The state government is under opposition’s attack over the Hathras case, where a 19-year old Dalit girl was subjected to extreme brutality and eventually died at a Delhi hospital, sparking a national outrage.

Yogi told the party men that, while following the Covid protocol, they must also tell the people how his government had created jobs, which were being given to people not on the basis of caste or regional considerations but on merit.

“In past three-and-a-half years my government created jobs for 3.5 lakh youths and very soon an equal number of additional job opportunities would be created. Youths are getting jobs, criminals are running scared and investors and industrialists are coming to the state,” he said.

Yogi also said that his government had worked on ensuring that the Ganga river flows clean in Kanpur.