Yogi counters opposition’s Parsuram ploy, says he is not different from Ram

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took on the opposition over its apparent ploy of projecting Parshuram as a Brahmin icon by asserting that both Parshuram and Ram were incarnations of Lord Vishnu and therefore attempts to wedge a divide in the name of divinities was futile.

Both Lord Ram and Parshuram were incarnations of Lord Vishnu and were revered by the people, Adityanath said in his counter-attack after the opposition resorted to sloganeering in the state assembly over the law and order and other issues.

The House was later adjourned sine die after the day’s proceedings during which 27 bills were passed.

During the three-day monsoon session, the House conducted its business only for about four and a half hours.

The Parshuram issue had come up earlier this month when a foundation led by a Samajwadi Party leader announced plans to install a 108-foot statue of Parshuram in the state capital and the Bahujan Samaj Party responded by vowing to install even a bigger statue. The move was seen as a way to woo Brahmins, who constitute 10% of the state’s electorate, as Parshuram, considered the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu pantheon, was also a Brahmin. He is also said to have cleansed the world of Kshatriyas on several occasions.

In a veiled message, Adityanath said going against Ram or his values has proven to be self-destructive.

“Whoever remembers Ram becomes ‘pujya’ (worthy of veneration) for all, be it Hanuman or Maharishi Valmiki, and the one who goes against him faces death like Maricha (a demon killed by Ram),” Yogi Adityanath said in the assembly.

He said those who remembered Lord Ram did not face any problem in the world.

Be it Ram, Parsuram or ‘Mara’ (Rama written backwards in Devnagari script), remembering Ram’s name in any manner was important but the opposition did not realise this, he said.

The chief minister also targeted the opposition for its role on the Ram temple issue.

Even those who spoke of Rome earlier were talking of Ram now, he said.

He announced that ministers of his government would take the temple construction ‘prasad’ from Ayodhya to all the states in the same manner in which they took the invitation for the Prayagraj Kumbh earlier in 2019.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah for their efforts in ending the ‘492-year-old dispute’ in a peaceful and democratic manner. This was a matter of pride for the people of the country, he said.

The Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case on November 9, 2019. The foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was laid on August 5 this year.

Adityanath targeted the opposition and said, “But these people don’t like the concept of Ram Rajya….they could not suppress their feelings when the construction of Ram temple began… I am surprised to hear their statements… They are the same people who ordered firing on the ‘Ram Bhakts’.”

He made a special reference to the Samajwadi Party and the Congress and said they were the ones who indulged in divisive politics and casteism.

“They are the same people who asked for the head of Kannauj’s BJP worker Neeraj Mishra and they are the same people who talk of tilak and tarazu. But Ram’s work will continue,” he said.

Neeraj Mishra, a BJP worker from Kannauj, was brutally murdered in 2004.

The opposition members staged a walkout after the chief minister began his address.

Yogi said the opposition was running away from a debate as his government was moving at a faster pace than the opposition.

Yogi asked members to speed up developmental work as assembly polls are due in early 2022.

“You don’t have even a year and a half for elections. Give the government a list of the village areas that you want to get electrified. We will launch a campaign to complete the electrification in one year,” he said.

He hit out at the Congress alleging the party had given a list with registration numbers of scooters instead of buses to ferry migrant workers home during the initial days of coronavirus induced lockdown.

He also made a mention of Aam Aadmi Party’s attacks on his government and took a dig at AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh without naming him or his party. He used the Hindi word ‘namuna’ or a joker in his description.

In a tweet in Hindi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the UP chief minister had committed contempt of Parliament by using insulting words against a Rajya Sabha member. Parliament should take suo motu cognisance and take decisive action, he said.

Facing attack over the alleged rise in crime graph in the state, Yogi asserted there has been a drastic fall in criminal cases since 2016.

“They don’t want to hear this truth and they have gone out now,” said Yogi, pointing out the Opposition’s walkout. He also referred to his government’s handling of the Tablighi Jamaat issue, saying, “We made them understand in the language they understood.”

In a lighter vein, Yogi said an opposition member wore a placard around his neck in the same manner in which a criminal of Meerut had appealed to save his life. The opposition would have to go to the public with a placard to save them, he said.

During the day’s proceedings, the assembly passed 27 bills, including 17 for replacing ordinances, amid unruly scenes and sloganeering.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress members remained in the well of the House while the BSP members displayed placards with slogans against the state government on the law and order issue.