Yogi govt eases procedure of life certificate submission for senior citizens

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to simplify the procedure of submission of life certificates for senior citizens.

Adityanath has asked the finance department to develop the online submission procedure and publicise it in the interest of the pensioners of the state.

The chief minister said that the pensioners are the senior citizens and they have to face difficulties going to banks, treasuries and offices to submit their life certificates in the month of November.

He said that through this facility they may submit the certificate from home or common facility centres to receive their pension.