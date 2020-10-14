Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Yogi govt eases procedure of life certificate submission for senior citizens

Yogi govt eases procedure of life certificate submission for senior citizens

The chief minister said that the pensioners are the senior citizens and they have to face difficulties going to banks, treasuries and offices to submit their life certificates in the month of November.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yogi Adityanath has asked the finance department to develop the online submission procedure and publicise it in the interest of the pensioners of the state. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to simplify the procedure of submission of life certificates for senior citizens.

Adityanath has asked the finance department to develop the online submission procedure and publicise it in the interest of the pensioners of the state.

The chief minister said that the pensioners are the senior citizens and they have to face difficulties going to banks, treasuries and offices to submit their life certificates in the month of November.

He said that through this facility they may submit the certificate from home or common facility centres to receive their pension.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
Oct 14, 2020 22:39 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 14, 2020 22:36 IST

latest news

Haryana flouting Epca diesel genset ban, alleges AAP
Oct 14, 2020 23:18 IST
Fake surety racket busted in Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2020 23:18 IST
Shut down thermal plants in NCR, Delhi tells Centre
Oct 14, 2020 23:17 IST
Noida RWAs get central govt award for handling solid waste
Oct 14, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.