Yogi lists Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond at Bombay Stock Exchange

Lucknow now becomes the ninth city in India to have raised municipal bonds and the first city to issue such a bond after the launch of AMRUT scheme

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 11:00 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Mumbai, listed Rs200 crore Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. Later, he is scheduled to meet prominent people from the film industry and industrialists to seek investment in the northern state.

Lucknow now becomes the ninth city in India to have raised municipal bonds and the first city to issue such a bond after the launch of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Adityanath arrived on Tuesday evening in the commercial and entertainment capital and met actor Akshay Kumar at a hotel in South Mumbai over dinner. On Wednesday, he is expected to meet filmmakers and studio heads at the hotel and discuss the UP government’s plan of setting up a film city in Noida.

The CM will be meeting industrialists and film personalities from 10.30am till 2pm. He is expected to speak to the press afterwards, said a senior UP official who is accompanying him in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, ahead of Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he will not let anybody “forcibly” take businesses away from the state.

“We are not jealous if someone progresses, we do not have any problem with someone’s progress if one competes. But if you are going to forcibly take anything away, then, of course, I won’t let it happen and you (industrialists) will not be willing to go,” Thackeray said at an event organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce in Mumbai.

