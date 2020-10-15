Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Yogi resets protocol to deal with crime against women, onus on senior cops

Yogi resets protocol to deal with crime against women, onus on senior cops

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that his government will not tolerate incidents of crime against women and children in the state.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked officials to ensure that cases of crime against women are dealt with in a timebound manner. (HT Photo/Representative use)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered senior police officers in the state to not only reach the crime spot, but in future also complete the investigations, in all cases of crime against women and children, in a time bound manner, according to an official press statement.

Promising strict action against those behind such incidents in Agra, Chitrakoot and Pratapgarh, Adityanath reiterated that his government was committed to act decisively in all cases of crime against women and children.

Adityanath also said that effective cover of protection must be provided to all the poor and needy likely to be affected in such incidents.

“All cases of crime against women should be tried in fast track courts while those related to minors be tried in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act courts,” said Adityanath, according to the press note. He also stressed on ensuring the guilty were punished in the shortest possible time, the press note said.



Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: In a first, BSP, SP, BJP, Congress field Brahmins for Deoria bypoll

Earlier, Allahabad high court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take steps for the early constitution of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) in each district of the state to ensure appropriate measures including those related to children accused of violating any penal laws.

Besides, the court also directed the state government to ensure that in future, steps for filling vacancies in the JJB are taken at least six months prior to the date of the post getting vacant.

Also Read: UP considering Centre like festival bonanza for its employees before Diwali

Yogi Adityanath government’s bid to close gaps in administration of law and order in the state, especially in cases of crimes against women, follows a huge outcry and allegations of state apathy and mishandling of the gang rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
Delhi: Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Oct 15, 2020 12:43 IST

latest news

Hong Kong, Singapore to set up travel bubble, lift quarantine hurdles
Oct 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Scientists warn of aggravated Covid-19 spread in winter via respiratory droplets
Oct 15, 2020 13:01 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina warns Nikki to not behave like a senior
Oct 15, 2020 12:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address Bengal BJP workers on Durga Sasthi and all the latest news
Oct 15, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.