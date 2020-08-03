Yogi reviews prep at temple event venue

Ayodhya/Lucknow:

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the Ram temple foundation-laying ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday afternoon and cautioned people to strictly adhere to coronavirus protocols and social distancing guidelines. The state government also called upon people to celebrate ceremony on August 5 at home.

Adityanath visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site and interacted with officials of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. He inspected the spot where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform bhumi pujan and the stage where the PM and other guests will sit. Later, he also went to the Hanuman Garhi temple.

“It is not only a historic but also an emotional moment as after 500 years the Ram temple work will start. It will be the foundation of a new India,” he told reporters. He also urged people to follow Covid protocols. “Covid-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the event. As the prime minister will be here representing 135 crore people, I appeal that only those who have been invited should visit Ayodhya. The rest should remain at their respective places,” Adityanath said.

In Lucknow, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said only people who have received invitation for ceremony should visit Ayodhya on August 5 while the rest should stay at home and watch the event on television. He also recalled the contribution of the mahants, or head priests, of Gorakhnath Math, Digvijay Nath, Avaidyanath as well as the seers of Ayodhya -- Ram Chandra Paramhans, Nritya Gopal Das -- and former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal.

Police said security arrangements had been tightened across the city. “We are continuously keeping a watch across the VIP routes via drones. There are no movement restrictions for the people residing in Ayodhya. I urge people not to step outdoors to contain Covid-19. We will not let outsiders enter the city,” said Deepak Kumar, deputy director general of police, Ayodhya. The senior police official also said that more than five people will not be allowed to gather at a place but shops can open in the town.