Yogi’s visit to Ayodhya called off as minister dies of Covid-19

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

LUCKNOW:

Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun died of the coronavirus disease at a hospital here on Sunday. The technical education minister was 62.

Following her demise, chief minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled his pre-scheduled visit to Ayodhya, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. The CM was supposed to visit Ayodhya to review the preparations for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony on August 5.

The state government also declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday.



“She was suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness and was admitted to PGI’s Rajdhani Covid Hospital after she tested positive on July 18. She also had co-morbidities in the form of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism. She had bilateral pneumonia at the time of admission and was shifted to the ICU on the day of admission itself because of high oxygen requirement,” said Dr Radha Krishna Dheeman, director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

“We even sought expert advice from professor Randeep Guleria, director AIIMS and professor Ritesh Agarwal, PGIMER, Chandigarh to save the minister. However, she did not respond to medical therapy. She was put on mechanical ventilator on Saturday but her condition continued to deteriorate with hypotension and multi-organ dysfunction and she succumbed to her illness on Sunday at 9:30 am,” he said.

Her funeral rites were conducted at the Bhairo Ghat crematorium in Kanpur in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. “A guard of honour was given as soon as her body reached Bhairo Ghat crematorium,” Kanpur district magistrate Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP governor Anandiben Patel, UP Cm, cabinet ministers and political leaders across party lines condoled her demise.

Meanwhile, UP Bharatiya Janata Party chief Swatantra Dev Singh has also tested positive for Covid-19. “I had been experiencing initial symptoms of Covid-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for Covid-19,” Singh tweeted in Hindi. The leader requested his acquaintances, who came in his contact recently, to get themselves tested for the infection.

“On the advice of doctors, I have quarantined myself at my home. I request all the residents of UP to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government,” he said in another tweet.

