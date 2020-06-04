Sections
'You have played constructive, very positive role in these difficult times': Scott Morrison lauds PM Modi

PM Modi said that the time is ripe and perfect to further strengthen relations between India and Australia.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Australian PM Scott Morrison during first-ever virtual bilateral summit with PM Modi on Thursday. (ANI)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader and lauded him for playing a “constructive and very positive role in these very difficult times”.

Morrison thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending an invite for the virtual bilateral meet and said PM Modi’s leadership is laudable not just within India but “broadly throughout G20 and the Indo-Pacific”. Morrison’s comments came during his first-ever virtual bilateral summit with PM Modi on Thursday. He commended India on its leadership on taking Chair of WHO’s executive board.

“This is a very important time to be chairing that board and I have no doubt that India’s leadership will be critical in dealing with difficult problems globally particularly in the health area,” he said.

The Australian PM said that his administration is committed to an open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and “India’s role in that region, our region will be critical in the years ahead”.



The Australian Prime Minister said the idea of holding a virtual bilateral meet doesn’t come as a surprise to him during the prevailing circumstances.

“It doesn’t surprise me, this is how (virtually) we’d continue to meet in these circumstances. You are the one who started hologram in your campaigning many years ago, maybe next time we can have a hologram of you here,” the Australian PM said.

