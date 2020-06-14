Sections
Home / India News / 'You'll have much to say': PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28

In his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on May 31, PM Modi had exhorted people not to lower their guard against the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited suggestions from the people for his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ which is scheduled to take place on June 28.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

“Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that,” he added.

 



The Prime Minister also gave a number for the people to record their messages, and urged them to post their suggestions on the NaMo app and other forums like MyGov.

 

In his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on May 31, PM Modi had exhorted people not to lower their guard against the coronavirus pandemic and adhere to the protocols of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

The PM’s message came a day after the government announced a phased exit from the lockdown imposed since March 25.

Referring to India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the PM said with its diverse challenges and population, the country has been able to contain the spread of infection and the death toll is comparatively lower.

The Prime Minister said though every section of society has been affected by the pandemic, the pain being felt by the poor cannot be measured in words.

He appreciated the efforts being made by individuals and organisations in helping those in need and said there is no section in the country that is unaffected by the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

PM Modi urged people to explore the benefits of yoga and said several international leaders had shown interest in knowing more about Ayurveda and yoga.

Meanwhile, the tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India saw the biggest one-day jump of over 11,000 and reached 3,08,993 lakh on Saturday.

In terms of overall count of confirmed cases, India is ranked fourth after the US (more than 20 lakh), Brazil (8.3 lakh) and Russia (5.2 lakh).

