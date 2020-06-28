‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah also took on Congress for not appointing anyone apart from the members of Gandhi family its president. (ANI Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah made a scathing attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in “shallow politics”.

“We are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does pain when a former president of such a big political party does ‘ochhi rajiniti (shallow politics)’ at a time of problems,” Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI.

Gandhi has been leading the Congress attack on the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. He even accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering India’s territory to China using the words ‘Surender Modi’ for him on Twitter.

“It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis,” said Shah.

He also said that the government is ready for discussion on the issue in Parliament. “There will be Parliament (session). If you want to discuss, we will. Let everything be discussed from 1962 to today. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking solid steps after taking a stand, at that time, making statements that please Pakistan and China should not be done,” said Shah.

He also took on Congress for not appointing anyone apart from the members of Gandhi family its president. “After Advaniji, Rajnathji, Nitinji, Rajnathji again, I became (party president) and now Naddaji. Is there a member of the same family? After Indiraji, tell me a Congress President who is outside the Gandhi family. What democracy they talk about?” said Shah.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking the government since the June 15 skirmish. On Friday, Gandhi posted a video and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell “the truth” as several accounts were saying that China has made incursions in Eastern Ladakh.

His mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the PM Modi-led central government of “mismanagement” which led to a full-blown crisis on the borders with China.

“True to its character, the government is in denial. The intrusion was detected and reported on May 5. Instead of a resolution, the situation deteriorated rapidly and there were violent clashes on June 15-16. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred, 85 injured and 10 went ‘missing’ until they were returned,” she said at a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

Today again, the Congress party accused the government on Twitter of “giving in” to intruders.