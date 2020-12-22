‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership

Two days after Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the West Bengal government over alleged lawlessness and stunted development in the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that all lies of the BJP would be challenged.

After giving a point-by-point rebuttal on Tuesday, the chief minister said that as she gave all answers to the union home minister, Shah should give her a treat of Gujarati dishes.

“He (Shah) projected Bengal as a land of nightmares as if the state has not registered any development and the state is synonymous with unemployment. If you tell the truth I have no problem but I would challenge all your lies,” she said while speaking to the media at the state secretariat.

She said that the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) has increased by 2.7 times since 2011, tax revenue has increased by 2.9 times and capital expenditure has increased by 7.2 times during the same period.

“He (Shah) said Bengal ranks 20th in industrial production. We are saying Bengal ranks fourth. He said Bengal ranks 16th when it comes to state GDP. We are saying that our rank is second in India. He said that FDI in the state has dropped. We are saying it has increased by more than 700 per cent since 2011,” Banerjee said while throwing an open challenge to the union minister.

She also said that the state holds the top position on many fronts, including poverty eradication, providing 100-days of work, MSME sector, providing minority scholarship, skill development and building rural roads and rural houses, among others.

“I have given all answers. Now Amit Shah owes me a treat. I want to have Gujarati dishes – Dhokla. There is another dish which I love to have but I don’t remember the name,” said Banerjee.

The BJP, however, demanded that Banerjee should publish a white paper. The Congress too demanded a white paper on how much investments the state has attracted, job generated and the unemployment situation.