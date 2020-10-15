Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case

‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case

“Your office is at Worli. Worli to Flora Fountain (where Bombay high court is situated) is closer. We should have faith in our high courts,” justice Chandrachud said.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Murali Krishnan | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Republic TV editor-in-chief and Prime Time anchor Arnab Goswami appear at NM Joshi marg police station in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered against him on May 3 for allegedly creating communal hatred in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by Republic TV challenging the Mumbai police investigation into the TRP scam.

A three-judge bench headed by justice DY Chandrachud asked the channel to move the Bombay high court first before approaching Supreme Court.

“Your office is at Worli. Worli to Flora Fountain (where Bombay high court is situated) is closer. We should have faith in our high courts,” justice Chandrachud said.

The judge, however, also deprecated the tendency of police officers going to the press.



“We are concerned with the police commissioners giving interviews to press these days,” justice Chandrachud remarked.

Senior counsel Harish Salve agreed to withdraw the plea which was allowed by the court.

The Mumbai police had filed an affidavit opposing the plea stating that freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 of the Constitution cannot be used as a shield to commit crimes and prevent investigation into the offence.

The affidavit also said that Republic TV has been conducting TV debates into the scam and contacting witnesses and intimidating them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
Delhi: Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Oct 15, 2020 12:43 IST

latest news

Hong Kong, Singapore to set up travel bubble, lift quarantine hurdles
Oct 15, 2020 13:02 IST
Scientists warn of aggravated Covid-19 spread in winter via respiratory droplets
Oct 15, 2020 13:01 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina warns Nikki to not behave like a senior
Oct 15, 2020 12:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address Bengal BJP workers on Durga Sasthi and all the latest news
Oct 15, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.