Home / India News / 'Your responsibility to shape India's present and future': PM Modi's message to students

Addressing eighth convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) virtually, PM Modi stressed that 25 years, from 2022-2047, will be the most important years for the country.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Gandhinagar

PM Modi addressing graduating students of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University virtually during their convocation ceremony (Twitter)

Building up to the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is going through an important phase of change and the next 25 years will be an important period for the nation.

Addressing Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University’s (PDPU) students virtually during the convocation ceremony, he said, “Today’s India is going through an important phase of change. You have a responsibility to shape the current and future of the country. Think for a second, we are living in a golden period. You may have not thought about this but you are.”

While addressing the students, PM Modi said, “India is completing its 75 years of independence in 2022. And we will complete 100 years of independence in 2047. This means these 25 years will be the most important years. India’s most important 25 years is in tune with your important years.”

He further said that only those people succeed in life who ingrain a sense of responsibility. “Success begins when one takes up the responsibilities, and those who feel a sense of burden, fail,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the ongoing pandemic situation, while keeping the spirit of optimism high: “Major changes are taking place around the world and there are several opportunities available for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment. It is not an easy thing to graduate at a time when the world is facing such a big crisis. But your abilities are much bigger than these challenges.”

He will also lay the foundation stone of a 45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel and Centre of Excellence on Water Technology at the university, and inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation, Translational Research Centre and Sports Complex.

