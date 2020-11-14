‘Your valour has triumphed in every challenge’: PM Modi in his address to soldiers at Longewala

PM Modi began his address by extending greetings to the soldiers and said his Diwali is only complete when he joins them. (ANI Photo)

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed soldiers at the Longewala post in Rajasthan. It is a strategic post situated on the western border and is most notably known as the location where the Battle of Longewala took place during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana.

PM Modi began his address by extending greetings to the soldiers and said his Diwali is only complete when he joins them.

Modi said that 130 crore Indians are standing with the soldiers adding every Indian is proud of their strength and valour .

The Prime Minister also said that as long as the soldiers are here, the country’s Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence.

Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister’s address:

1. “You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces,” Prime Minister Modi said.

2. The Prime Minister told the soldiers at Longewala post that their valour has always triumphed in every challenge- be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas.

3. Highlighting the Battle of Longewala, PM Modi said the battle will be remembered whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address credited the strength and valour of the soldiers by saying, “Today India kills terrorists & their leaders by entering their homes. World now understands that this nation won’t compromise with its interests, not at any cost.”

5. Modi said India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar. “We’ve decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory. This one decision of the defence sector propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine,” he added.

6. “Today the strategy of India is clear. Today’s India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense,” Modi said.

7. The Prime Minister also urged soldiers to take note of three things- Firstly, to continue ingenuity by innovating; secondly, to practice yoga and thirdly, to learn another language other than their mother and English. He added this would help them ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm.

(With ANI inputs)

