Yousuf Tarigami calls on J-K LG, demands probe into Hokersar encounter

The CPI (M) leader briefed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the version of the families of the slain trio and urged him to order an impartial and time-bound probe into the encounter.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami. (HT FILE PHOTO)

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and raised the issue of the recent encounter in Srinagar’s Hokersar-Lawaypora with him.

He demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the incident in which three youths including a 17-year-old from South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts were killed on December 30 inside a house in Hokersar on the outskirts of Srinagar by the security forces in an encounter.

While police and army claimed they were militants, the families say they were killed in a staged gunfight.

In his meeting with the LG, the CPI (M) leader briefed him about the version of the families of the slain trio and urged him to order an impartial and time-bound probe so that reality is known.

On Monday, the families of the two of the three young men slain in the encounter protested in Srinagar demanding their bodies that have been buried in Ganderbal be given to them and an impartial investigation into the encounter.

