Sections
Home / India News / Youth Congress launches ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign

Youth Congress launches ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign

As part of the nationwide campaign, Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said the activists will hold protests in front of residences and offices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians and ministers across the country.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Youth Congress will also stage a ‘Parliament Gherao” to press for their demands. (Photo@IYC)

The Youth Congress on Saturday launched a ‘Rozgar Do’ (Give Jobs) campaign in a bid to reach out to the unemployed youth.

As part of the nationwide campaign, Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said the activists will hold protests in front of residences and offices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians and ministers across the country and also launch signature and letter campaigns to demand jobs for the unemployed youth.

He said the Youth Congress will also stage a ‘Parliament Gherao” to press for their demands.

“Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the impact on the economy is due to coronavirus pandemic, but it’s actually lack of vision which has led to unemployment due to wrong policies of the Modi government,” Srinivas said, launching the campaign at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.



A song for the ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign was also released in different Indian languages. The Youth Congress activists will also organise wall writing and poster making on the unemployment issue, Srinivas added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Krishna Allaveru accused the ruling BJP government of “destroying” the economy even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Demonetisation, flawed GST and an unplanned lockdown in March, despite warnings of an ‘economic tsunami’ by Rahul Gandhi were not act of God but the policies and decisions of the Modi government that have led to unemployment among the youth,” he said.

Party’s national spokesperson Pawan Khera said the unemployment had assumed “fearsome” proportions before the Covid-19 and claimed that around 135 million youth are likely to lose their jobs due to the pandemic.

“A record of 45 years of unemployment has been broken,” he added. “We keep warning the government but they are not bothered.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India not to take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
Aug 29, 2020 19:13 IST
Two Ludhiana cops trying to pacify marital dispute assaulted
Aug 29, 2020 19:11 IST
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals reveal exclusive look of Team Room in UAE hotel
Aug 29, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ gets a twist to warn against drunk driving
Aug 29, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.