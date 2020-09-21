Youth Congress protests farm bills in Jammu, threatens mass agitation in J-K

The Youth Congress unit of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday staged a protest against the farm bills passed in the Parliament on Sunday, stating that the bills were against the farmers of the country.

Dozens of Youth Congress leaders and activists assembled at the Jammu Press Club while holding anti-BJP posters and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government.

The protest was led by Uday Bhanu Chib, president J&K Youth Congress.

The protesters said that these laws were ill- conceived and the central government should take back the twin farm bills passed on Sunday since these are against the land owners of the nation.

“Farm bills are against the federal cooperative spirit,” the protesters said and questioned the need to bring these bills during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chib said that the bills have been brought with an intention to end the Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations and were against the economic interests of the farming sector.

The Youth Congress demanded the immediate roll back of the farm bills and threatened mass agitation across the union territory if the rollback demand is not met.

The Indian Youth Congress is also going to stage a “Parliament Gherao” for the rights of unemployed youth and farmers of the country on Tuesday under the leadership of IYC in-charge Krishna Allavaru and IYC president Srinivas BV.