Youth of this country should not shy away from politics: Manish Sisodia

Youth of this country should not shy away from politics: Manish Sisodia

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Sonepat

In his address to students of Ashoka University in Haryana’s Sonepat, Manish Sisodia said it is important for students to understand that for a successful policy, the ‘public bind’ is essential (ANI photo)

The youth of the country should not shy away from politics and actively engage in governance, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told students during a ‘masterclass on entrepreneurship in governance’.

In his address to students of Ashoka University in Haryana’s Sonepat, he also said it is important for students to understand that for a successful policy, the ‘public bind’ is essential.

“If you want to be a part of the change, we should not shy away from joining politics. The youth of the country can impact policies and get involved in governance.The government needs skilled and knowledgeable professionals,” he said.

“It is important for students to understand that for a successful policy, the ‘public bind’ is essential. During the Right to Information Act movement, lawmakers, and policy makers involved us. I wasn’t in politics then but we mobilised enough people, and stakeholders to create a policy pressure group on the government. When the government heard us, it was a positive sign for the policy,” he added.



Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, emphasised that there are many ways in which young professionals can get involved with policy making.

On being asked by one of the students about how to replicate a movement as powerful as the anti-corruption movement in India for other causes, especially pollution, he said, “The first job is to make the public understands the issue and create awareness.The information is there, but we fail in driving a collective public sentiment. Is your dream (as a policy maker or change maker) the same as the dream of your people?”

“That’s the job of a leader, and basis for any powerful movement. Mobilise people through local interventions so they feel for the cause on a daily basis, he said.

Sisodia also asked them to use the skills of education to work at grass-roots levels, that is where the real changes happen.

“You don’t have to necessarily stand in elections, but by simply becoming a member, or even a party worker, you can engage in various departments where work on research, analysis, and policy drafts is being done regularly,” he remarked.

