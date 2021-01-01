Sections
Home / India News / YSR Congress MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy dies of Covid-19

YSR Congress MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy dies of Covid-19

Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, who has been elected as an MLC only recently, is the second YSRCP leader to succumb to Covid-19.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:41 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

File photo of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo @ChallaR55314413)

Senior YSR Congress Party member of Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly Challa Ramakrishna Reddy died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, his family members said. He was 72

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Reddy had been admitted to the hospital on December 13 and had been on ventilator for the last three weeks. He tested positive for Covid-19 during the winter session of the state legislative council held in the first week of December.

“Over the past week, his condition deteriorated further and he breathed his last this morning,” his family members said, adding that the last rites would be performed at his native place Uppalapadu village of Owk block in Kurnool district.



Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Ramakrishna Reddy. Recalling his active role in Kurnool politics, the chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Reddy began his political career in Congress party. He won the assembly elections for the first time in 1983 from Panyam constituency in Kurnool. Though he lost the assembly elections in 1989 and Lok Sabha elections in 1991, he bounced back with two back-to-back wins in 1999 and 2004 from Koilkuntla constituency.

In 2009, he contested from Banaganapalle constituency and lost to Praja Rajyam Party candidate. In 2014, he joined the TDP but lost the election again. He was later appointed as the State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman. Before the 2019 assembly elections, he joined the YSRCP.

Reddy, who has been elected as an MLC only recently, is the second YSRCP leader to succumb to Covid-19. In September, parliamentarian from Tirupati Balli Durga Prasad Rao also died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai.

