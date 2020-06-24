YSR Congress Party MP asked to explain comments against party leadership

MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju has made various statements against the programmes taken up by the party and the state government. (HT photo)

The YSR Congress Party on Wednesday served a show-cause notice on party MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, asking him to explain within seven days his comments against the party leadership or face action.

In a two-page show-cause notice, YSRCP general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy asked Raju, who represents Narasarpuram parliamentary constituency in West Godavari district, why action should not be taken against him for allegedly violating the party discipline.

“In the event of default to respond, further follow-up action would be initiated by the party and parliamentary party in accordance with the law,” Sai Reddy said.

The party’s Lok Sabha member, alleged Sai, has been showing disinclination in being a primary member of the party. Sai cited various statements the MP has made against the programmes taken up by the party and the state government.

Citing one example, Reddy said the MP had criticised the Jagan Reddy government’s decision to introduce English medium in the government schools and formation of three capitals for decentralisation of administration.

“You have also alleged that the YSRCP MLAs were resorting to looting of sand in the state without any corroborating evidence. You have remarked that you do not owe your electoral victory to party or chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and that you would have won elections from any other party,” he said.

“Your comments against the party leadership were not only derogatory but also indicated your resolve to move away from the party. They also provide irrefutable evidence that you have voluntarily given up the membership of the party,” the show-cause notice said.

It may be mentioned that last week, the Narasapuram MP wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting that he be provided additional armed security from central police forces in the wake of threat to his life from his own party MLAs and leaders in his constituency.