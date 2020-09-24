YSRC urges SC to take cognisance of allegations against HC judges in Amaravati land scam

The YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday questioned the silence of the Supreme Court over the allegations against certain judges of the Andhra high court . (HT PHOTO.)

The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday questioned the silence of the Supreme Court of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the allegations against certain judges of the state high court with regard to land dealings in Amaravati.

Briefing the media on the two-day tour of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in New Delhi, YSRC Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said as many as 13 judges of the high court had accepted housing plots from the previous Telugu Desam Party government in 2019.

Describing it as unethical on the part of judges, the YSRC MP said the Supreme Court should have taken suo motu cognizance of the issue and ordered an investigation into it. He reminded that when there were certain allegations against former President of India VV Giri, the Supreme Court had called him for questioning.

“When the SC could question the President of India who appoints the judges, why can’t it act on the allegations against the state high court judges?” Bose asked. “Apart from Supreme Court, the Prime Minister also has the responsibility to order an inquiry into the allegations against the judiciary. We don’t know why they are silent when the image of the judiciary is being damaged because of some judges,” he said.

Stating that it was time for the intellectuals of the country to speak out on the allegations of corruption in the judiciary, the YSRC leader said law could not be different for the police, politicians, common man and judges.

“Just because they are judges, they cannot get away without being questioned when there are allegations against them. Our intention is not to denigrate the sanctity of judiciary or question the integrity of judges. If the allegations are proved wrong, it only enhances the prestige of the judiciary,” the MP said.

On Jagan’s two-day visit to Delhi, the YSRC leader said the chief minister had requested the Union home minister to see that the Centre releases the funds to compensate for the revenue deficit of the state. “Out of Rs 14,000 crore due to be given to the state towards revenue deficit for 2014-15, the Centre released only Rs 5,000 crore so far,” he said.

The chief minister had met Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and requested that the department release Rs 4,000 crore due to be released to the state towards the Polavaram major irrigation project. “The Centre has accepted the revised estimates for the Polavaram project. The chief minister requested that the funds be released as per the revised accounts to complete the project at the earliest,” another YSRC MP Mopidevi Venkataramana said.