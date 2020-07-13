Zero tolerance for ceasefire violations: Army chief to Pak

Jammu

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday reaffirmed India’s “zero tolerance” policy against ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops and attempts by terrorists to infiltrate into Kashmir from across the border.

Ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir have increased, and the Indian Army has said it had recorded as many as 2,542 breaches until June 30 this year. On Sunday, Pakistan initiated cross-border firing in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri and Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch.

As many as 3,289 violations of a truce deal reached in November 2003 were recorded last year, the highest in 16 years.

“The COAS (chief of army staff) reinstated the fact of zero tolerance against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists,” Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, the defence ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

“He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and government are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fuelled by our adversaries,” he added.

Gen Naravane visited the forward areas along India’s 198 kilometre-long international border with Pakistan to review the security scenario and preparedness of troops deployed in the Jammu-Pathankot region.

He interacted with the field formation commanders and troops during his visit. He also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Major General YP Khanduri, general officer commanding (GOC), Gurj Division.

“The Army Chief addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation,” the spokesperson said.

The army chief arrived in a fixed-wing aircraft at the technical airport in Jammu and then visited the Tiger Division from where he flew in a helicopter to forward areas.

The international border in the Jammu region is manned by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indian side and Pakistani Rangers on the neighbour’s side.

“Though there is no heightened activity across the IB, the army chief had to see the prevailing security scenario and readiness of the troops deployed on the ground in Jammu-Pathankot region,” said Col Anand.

The Army Chief was received in Jammu by Lt Gen RP Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Rising Star Corps, Maj Gen VB Nair, GOC Tiger Division and Air Commodore AS Pathania, AOC, Air Force Station Jammu .

Gen Naravane was briefed by Lt Gen Dwivedi on the operational preparedness, upgrading of security infrastructure and internal security matters.

The Army Chief addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. He expressed complete confidence in Indian army’s capabilities.