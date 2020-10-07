Sections
Home / India News / Zurich International to sign deal today to build Jewar airport

Zurich International to sign deal today to build Jewar airport

Officials from the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said last month that the signing of this agreement is significant as Zurich Airport International cannot start work at the airport site without it.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Zurich Airport International AG and the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Yamuna International Airport (YIAL) are set to sign (Reuters)

Zurich Airport International AG,the bidder selected to develop the international airport at Jewar, will sign a concession agreement with the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Yamuna International Airport (YIAL) on Wednesday.

“The concession agreement with the Switzerland company Zurich AG will be signed in the second week of October. The company officials were waiting for the removal of ban imposed on international flights in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. International flights are likely to resume operations from October 1. Therefore, the agreement will be signed before October 15 for sure, and date will be finalised once the flight tickets for Zurich top officials are booked,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL, a nodal agency to monitor the airport project.

Initially, the agreement was supposed to be signed on July 2, but the Uttar Pradesh government postponed the agreement signing date to August 17 in view of the pandemic. On August 14, Zurich International was given time till October 15 for agreement signing in view of restrictions on air travel.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has acquired 1,334 hectares of land under phase 1 out of the total 5,000 hectares required for the airport project.

