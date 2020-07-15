Zydus begins human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine
ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated.
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:12 IST
Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world’s third worst-hit nation.
ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said.
In the human trials, Zydus will enrol over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.