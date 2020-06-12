Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Zydus Cadila inks licensing pact with Gilead for remdesivir

Zydus Cadila inks licensing pact with Gilead for remdesivir

Remdesivir, the investigational drug from Gilead Sciences Inc, has been issued an ‘emergency use authorisation’ (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of coronavirus, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:33 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Two ampules of Remdesivir are pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany (REUTERS)

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir, a potential therapy for Covid-19.

Remdesivir, the investigational drug from Gilead Sciences Inc, has been issued an ‘emergency use authorisation’ (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of coronavirus, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Earlier, in May, three domestic pharmaceutical firms Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences and Hetero entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with Gilead Sciences Inc for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir.

Zydus Chairman Pankaj Patel said, “We are happy to collaborate with Gilead Sciences and increase the access to this life-saving drug for patients suffering from Covid-19.” In the last decade, Zydus Cadila has been partnering with Gilead Sciences to address various public healthcare challenges and improve global access to affordable need-based therapies, he added.



“At this critical juncture, we join hands once again to ensure that no efforts are spared in the fight against this pandemic,” Patel said.

As part of the non-exclusive agreement, Zydus will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture the API for remdesivir and the finished product and market it in 127 countries, including India, the statement said.

“Under the agreement, the licence is royalty free until another pharmaceutical product or vaccine is approved for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19 by the USFDA or EMA (European Medicines Agency) or the WHO (World Health Organization) announcing the end of the public health emergency,” it added.

The company will leverage its ability to scale up production to reach patients across India and in 127 countries in Gilead’s global patient solution region, the statement said.

In-vitro testing conducted by Gilead has demonstrated that remdesivir is active against the virus that causes Covid-19. The safety and efficacy of remdesivir to treat Covid-19 are being evaluated in multiple ongoing Phase-3 clinical trials, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Novak Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament
Jun 12, 2020 21:26 IST
Pak police refuse to file case against US blogger for tweet against Benazir Bhutto
Jun 12, 2020 21:24 IST
First plasma therapy in Punjab for covid remains successful
Jun 12, 2020 21:23 IST
Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.