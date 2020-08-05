Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

The company will now start a mid-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, in over 1,000 healthy adult volunteers from Thursday to test its effectiveness, it said in a regulatory filing.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:58 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

Zydus plans to complete late-stage trials for ZyCoV-D by February or March and could produce up to 100 million doses a year initially, the company’s chairman told Reuters last month. (REUTERS)

India’s Zydus Cadila said on Wednesday its Covid-19 vaccine candidate was found to be safe and well-tolerated in an early-stage human trial.

The company will now start a mid-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, in over 1,000 healthy adult volunteers from Thursday to test its effectiveness, it said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus plans to complete late-stage trials for ZyCoV-D by February or March and could produce up to 100 million doses a year initially, the company’s chairman told Reuters last month.

The safety of the vaccine candidate in volunteers enrolled in the early-stage trial, who were administered doses since July 15, was endorsed by an independent data safety monitoring board.



Zydus is also among the several Indian generic drugmakers that have licensing agreements with US-based Gilead Sciences to produce remdesivir, the antiviral that has been approved in the country as an emergency treatment to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

India reported a daily jump of more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for the seventh straight day on Wednesday. Total cases now stand at 1.91 million, the third biggest, after the United States and Brazil.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Assam frames guidelines for reopening schools, colleges; seeks views from stakeholders
Aug 05, 2020 14:36 IST
Woman arrested for murdering father in Himachal’s Kinnaur district
Aug 05, 2020 14:34 IST
‘Lord Ram can’t appear in injustice, hatred’: Rahul tweets as Ayodhya witnesses historic Ram temple event
Aug 05, 2020 14:40 IST
TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be declared soon
Aug 05, 2020 14:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.