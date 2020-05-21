Sections
Home / India News / Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 Covid Kavach Elisa test kits to ICMR for free

Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 Covid Kavach Elisa test kits to ICMR for free

These test kits have been manufactured in technology transfer with ICMR-NIV of Pune for surveillance purposes, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, New Delhi

A research scientist works on a testing kit for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a laboratory of GCC Biotech, during the outbreak of the disease, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 8, 2020. (REUTERS)

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said the first batch of 30,000 COVID Kavach Elisa tests manufactured by its arm Zydus Diagnostics have been supplied to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), free of cost.

These test kits have been manufactured in technology transfer with ICMR-NIV of Pune for surveillance purposes, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Earlier, the company had partnered with ICMR to be better equipped against infectious disease outbreaks, and help people, who are at high risk, particularly in distant, remote areas of the country, the filing said.

The company has been manufacturing and marketing a range of Elisa kits for detection and surveillance of rare and neglected diseases in humans and livestock, it added.



Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 344 per scrip on BSE, up 1.91 per cent from its previous close.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The iftaar that never happened: BSF jawans were killed while buying bread
May 21, 2020 16:41 IST
SC seeks UP govt’s reply on appointment of assistant basic teachers
May 21, 2020 16:41 IST
Covid-19 update: AstraZeneca ramps up capacity ahead of Oxford trial results
May 21, 2020 16:36 IST
Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 Covid Kavach Elisa test kits to ICMR for free
May 21, 2020 16:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.