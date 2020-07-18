Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Zydus looks to complete clinical trials of vaccine in seven months

Zydus looks to complete clinical trials of vaccine in seven months

The company had on Wednesday started clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 04:06 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A pharmaceutics worker shows a shot of a vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila to treat the Covid-19 coronavirus after it received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to start phase one and two of human clinical trials, in Ahmedabad. (AFP)

Drug firm Zydus Cadila is looking to complete clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in seven months, the company’s chairman said on Friday.

The company had on Wednesday started clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing.

The firm is looking to complete phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials in the next three months and submit the data to the regulator, Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj R Patel said in a statement.

Depending on the study outcomes, and if the data is encouraging and the vaccine found effective during the trials, it could take a total of seven months for the trials to be completed and for the vaccine to be launched, he added.



The aim would be to cater to the Indian market first, Patel said.

“The company is open to exploring partnerships with pharma companies across geographies, however it may be too premature to comment on this at this point in time,” he added.

Earlier this month, Zydus had received approval from the national drug regulator to initiate human trials for its Covid-19 vaccine contender.

India hit a million Covid-19 infections on Thursday, after recording over 36,000 cases in a single day, becoming only the third nation to do so, after the United States and Brazil.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: A windowless poet’s pandemic poem
Jul 18, 2020 04:47 IST
Eyeing national security, Uttarakhand, ITBP to improve border infrastructure
Jul 18, 2020 04:41 IST
Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone gets green nod
Jul 18, 2020 04:34 IST
Coronavirus reaching hinterland real challenge for health care
Jul 18, 2020 04:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.