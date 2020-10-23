Sections
E-Paper

11 Indian students arrested for trying to illegally remain in US

According to ICE officials,the arrests were made as a result of a law enforcement operation targeting non-immigrant students who fraudulently used the OPT program to remain in the US

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:51 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington

Optional Practical Training (OPT) program enables non-immigrant students to work in the US in positions related to their field of study for up to one year (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 15 students, including 11 from India, on charges of fraudulently staying inside the country.

These students were arrested Wednesday from various locations in Boston, Washington, Houston, Ft. Lauderdale, Newark, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. In addition to 11 Indian nationals, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement also arrested two Libyans, one Senegalese and one Bangladeshi national.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, the arrests were made as a result of Operation OPTical Illusion, a law enforcement operation targeting non-immigrant students who fraudulently used the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program to remain in the US.

OPT enables non-immigrant students to work in the US in positions related to their field of study for up to one year, with an additional 24 months if the student participates in Science, Engineering, Technology, and Mathematics(STEM) optional practical training.



ICE said these students claimed to be employed by companies that do not exist.

“This is just another example of the Trump Administration not only putting America first but making sure the laws of the immigration system are enforced,” said Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli.

“Every instance of fraud is a job an American worker could have had, and with so many Americans looking for work this crime is even more unacceptable,” he said.

“ICE has a system of checks in place to mitigate fraud and is committed to protecting national security by ensuring that students, visitors, and schools comply with US immigration laws,” said ICE Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tony Pham.

“These latest arrests demonstrate that the agency is actively targeting individuals who try to exploit the student visa system,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Oct 23, 2020 15:08 IST
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
Oct 23, 2020 15:13 IST
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Oct 23, 2020 14:28 IST
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Oct 23, 2020 15:07 IST

latest news

Maharashtra announces Rs 10,000-crore relief package for state’s rain-hit areas, amount to be disbursed before Diwali
Oct 23, 2020 15:14 IST
Result of ‘Howdy Modi’, Trump calls India’s air ‘filthy’: Kapil Sibal
Oct 23, 2020 15:13 IST
Festivities at home; celebs say pandemic can’t dampen the festive spirit
Oct 23, 2020 15:12 IST
Biden and Trump spar over racism in the last presidential debate
Oct 23, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.